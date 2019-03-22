Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena candidate list out — check names here

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 7:09 PM

The list comes out a day after the BJP released the names of candidates for 16 seats in Maharashtra. Polling in Maharashtra will happen on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The Shiv Sena on Friday released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The party has declared candidates for 21 of 23 seats it is contesting this election. Shiv Sena is contesting this election in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. The BJP will contest on 25 seats and Shiv Sena will field its candidates on 23 seats.

The Shiv Sena is expected to announce its candidates for remaining two seats – Palghar and Satara – soon. The list comes out a day after the BJP released the names of candidates for 16 seats in Maharashtra. Polling in Maharashtra will happen on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

Shiv Sena candidate list for Lok Sabha elections

Anant Geete – Raigad

Sanjay Mandlik- Kolhapur

Dhairyashil Mane – Hatkanangale

Hemant Godse – Nashik

Sadashiv Lokhande – Shirdi

Shivajirao Adhalrao – Shirur

Chandrakant Khaire – Aurangabad

Shrirang Barne – Maval

Bhavna Gawli – Yavatmal-Washim

Prataprao Jadhav – Buldhana

Krupal Tumane – Ramtek

Anandrao Adsul – Amravati

Sanjay Jadhav – Parbhani

Hemant Patil – Hingoli

Omraje Nimbalkar – Osmanabad

Arvind Sawant – Mumbai South

Rahul Shewale – Mumbai South-Central

Gajanan Kirtikar – Mumbai North-West

Rajan Vichare – Thane

Shrikant Shinde – Kalyan

Vinayak Raut – Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

This time, Shiv Sena has not given a ticket to Ravindra Gaikwad who had hit an Air India staffer in 2017. The Sena replaced Gaikwad with Omraje Nimbalkar in Osmanabad constituency. In 2014, the Shiv Sena had contested on 20 Lok Sabha seats and won 18 in the state.

