Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party, likely to be fielded against Rajnath Singh from Lucknow

Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha (right) joins Samajwadi Party in presence of Dimple Yadav. (ANI Photo)

Days after actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress party after months of bitterness with the Bharatiya Janata Party, his wife Poonam Sinha today joined the Samajwadi Party and is expected to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow. News agency ANI cited a Samajwadi Party leader as saying that Sinha will file her nomination from the seat as the SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow.

“Poonam Sinha will be the SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow. We appeal to the Congress to not field a candidate from here so that BJP can be defeated,” SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra told ANI.

Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle posted a picture showing Poonam Sinha joining the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, an MP from Kannauj.

Poonam Sinha would take on Home minister Rajnath Singh, who is BJP’s candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has not fielded a candidate from Lucknow so far.

Rajnath Singh had won from Lucknow in 2014 with a vote share of over 55.7%.

Earlier this month, Shatrughan Sinha quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress. Sinha was unhappy over the party fielding Ravi Shankar Prasad from his constituency Patna Sahib. Sinha had won Patna Sahib by over a lakh votes in 2014.

Sinha, who is who is popularly known as ‘Shot Gun’ or ‘Bihari Babu’, has been critical of the ruling BJP government over several issues, including demonetisation and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Before quitting the party, Sinha had also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and attended rallies by the Opposition.

Lucknow will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.