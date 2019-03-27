Shatrughan Sinha to take on BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket

Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel Shatrughan Sinha is all set to join the Congress party. According to reports, Sinha will be inducted in the grand old party on Thursday and contest election against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Sinha is an outgoing MP from Patna Sahib.

The development comes just a few days after BJP denied ticket to Sinha and fielded Prasad from Patna Sahib which happens to be the BJP’s citadel for 15 years.

“Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress in New Delhi on March 28 at 11.30 am. He will be our candidate from Patna Sahib,” Akhilesh Prasad Singh, chairman for Bihar Congress election campaign committee said.

The actor-turned-politician has been associated with the BJP for about three decades. He represented the Patna Sahib seat in Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2019. Besides, he was also a member of Rajya Sabha twice and served in the previous NDA government headed by Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Sinha will contest on Congress ticket from Patna Sahib seat. He will take on BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who comes from Patna. The decision not to nominate Sinha again was taken because he has been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

When the party announced that Prasad will contest in place of Sinha from Patna Sahib seat, the leader who is popularly known as ‘Shot Gun’ or ‘Bihari Babu’ took to twitter to vent out his ire and said that he was capable for responding in the same coin.

“What you and your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I’m able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton’s third law…every action has an equal and opposite reaction,” he had tweeted.

Sinha, 72, also slammed the BJP leadership for denying ticket to party veteran LK Advani saying the move has not gone down well among the people of the country.

Oftentimes, Sinha has praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi while being highly critical of his pwn party leadership. He had even attended a rally of Opposition parties in January hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad was on Tuesday shown black flags by supporters of BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha on his first visit to the Patna Sahib. Sinha was hopeful of a ticket for his son from Patna Sahib but the party decided to field Prasad.

Bhar has 40 parliamentary seats. Elections will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the last phase on May 19.