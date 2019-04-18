Shatrughan Sinha ticks off Congress by campaigning for wife and SP candidate in Lucknow

(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting from Patna Sahib constituency on a Congress ticket, came under criticism after he campaigned for his wife Poonam Sinha. Poonam recently joined the Samajwadi Party and is Akhilesh Yadav’s pick to take on Home minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

Notably, Congress and the Mahagathbandhan of the SP, BSP and the RLD are pitted against each other in the crucial battle for 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress was initially expected to be part of this alliance but the SP and BSP left only three seats for the party to contest in UP.

Shatrughan Sinha, a turncoat who recently jumped ship from the BJP after being critical of the party for a long period, today campaigned for his wife and the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow. A row erupted after Congress’ Lucknow candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his displeasure at the development.

“Sinha Ji ne yahan aa karke apna pati-dharm nibhaya hai, lekin mai Shatru Ji se ye kehna chahunga ki pati-dharm unhone aaj nibha diya, lekin ek din mere liye prachar karke wo party-dharm nibhayein (Shatrughan Sinha has said he was doing his duty as a husband, I would like to tell him that he has taken care of his husband duties but now he should campaign for me and do his duty for the party.)

Rival parties

It is interesting to note that Sinha was present when his wife Poonam filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today. The situation is not a problem as both are contesting from different places and different states. However, the campaigning by the Bollywood veteran has irked Poonam Sinha’s Congress rival Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

READ ALSO | Hema Malini says development in Mathura a result of her efforts alone

Lucknow – A three-pronged contest

The Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is being seen as a three-pronged contest between BJP candidate Home Minister Rajnath Singh, SP’s Poonam Sinha and Acharya Pramod Krishnam of Congress.

Who is Acharya Pramod Krishnam?

Born in 1962, Krishnam runs an ashram in Sambhal and was the Congress’s candidate from Sambhal in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but stood fifth. He grabbed headlines in 2015 when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian Mujahideen

Lucknow Lok Sabha seat

Lucknow has been a traditional BJP stronghold since Atal Bihari Vajpayee conquered it in 1991 and won successively till 2009. It was later held by senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon and is now held by sitting MP and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had defeated SP’s Raj Babbar in 1996 and SP’s Muzaffar Ali in 1998.

In 1999, Congress pitted Karan Singh but he too lost to Vajpayee by 1.23 lakh votes. In his last ever election in 2004, Vajpayee defeated SP’s Madhu Gupta by 2.18 lakh votes.

Lucknow will go to polls on May 6 in fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.