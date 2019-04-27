Shatrughan Sinha calls Congress ‘Jinnah’s party’, reveals reason behind leaving BJP | WATCH VIDEO

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2019 10:59:24 AM

The actor turned politician had joined the Congress on April 6 after leaving the BJP.

shatrughan sinha, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019The 72-year-old had been sidelined by the party leadership for criticising the Modi government’s policies.

In what could offer fresh ammunition to the BJP to target the Congress, Shatrughan Sinha has described the latter as Jinnah’s party. Speaking at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara also revealed the reason behind him breaking his years old association with the BJP to join the Congress. The actor-turned-politician will contest against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency that will go on polls in the last phase on May 19.

“Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru…it’s their party, they had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason I have come here,” Shatrughan Sinha said.

The actor turned politician had joined the Congress on April 6 after leaving the BJP, he was part of for nearly three decades. Announcing his decision Sinha had said he was leaving with a heavy heart. The 72-year-old had been sidelined by the party leadership for criticising the Modi government’s policies.

He was also denied election ticket from Patna Sahib, the seat he won in 2014, and was replaced by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Soon after joining the grand old party, the Congress fielded him against Prasad from Patna Sahib constituency.

“It’s with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don’t hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in,” Sinha had said on joining the Congress.

Shatrughan Sinha had repeatedly questioned the treatment meted out party stalwarts like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. Sinha had served as Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare from January 2003 to May 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Shatrughan Sinha calls Congress ‘Jinnah’s party’, reveals reason behind leaving BJP | WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition