Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, says he’s leaving BJP with a heavy heart for reasons known to everyone

Shatrughan Sinha has joined Congress on Saturday. (ANI)

Shatrughan Sinha today joined the Congress, bidding adieu to the BJP which he was part of since over three decades. The Patna Sahib MP said he is leaving the BJP with a heavy heart.

“It’s with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don’t hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in,” the actor-turned-politician said in his tweet.

I don’t hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

The actor-turned-politician, who has been criticising the Modi government for long, had recently said it was painful for him to leave the BJP with which he has had such a long association, but was disturbed at the treatment meted out by the party to its stalwarts such as L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha.

. I’m hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I’m stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

He slammed the BJP’s leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah saying earlier there was “lokshahi” (democracy) and now there is “tanashahi” (dictatorship) in the party.

Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.

Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow’s India, @RahulGandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I’m heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha, who met Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month, had hailed his leadership qualities, saying the Congress chief is a man to be watched for his vision and dynamism.

“The way he has taken up issues boldly, he has proved himself and in one year as as Congress president he has won three states despite EVMs and many hurdles. He is the originator of the most popular slogan — ‘chowkidar chor hai’,” Sinha had told PTI.