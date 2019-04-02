Shatrughan Sinha attacks ‘Sirji’ Modi, says I am still your well wisher despite your arrogance

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 8:32 PM

Shatrughan Sinha, who has announced he will soon join the Congress party, launched another attack on the Prime Minister as he addressed Narendra Modi as “Honble outgoing Sirji”.

Shatrughan Sinha attacks 'Sirji' Modi (File Photo/PTI)

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha launched another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets on Tuesday. Without naming the PM, Sinha, who will join the Congress party soon, referred to the PM as “Honble outgoing Sirji”.

Sinha was denied a BJP ticket from Patna Sahib, following which he announced that he would join hands with Rahul Gandhi.

Sinha attacked PM Modi on several fronts including alleging EVM misuse, media and Modi’s public addresses.

“Honble outgoing Sirji. Why are you wasting so much money on different channels and on the paid and choreographed crowd who chant your name at any given time – during, before & after your speeches on the signal of the conductors.” said one of Sinha’s tweets.

Your rhetorics/speeches lack content and depth these days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating.

Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight.

Don’t hire or go for paid channels. Instead go for a real and genuine Press Conference with people like Raveesh Kumar, Prasun Vajpayee etc. who can’t be bought can question you in the larger interest of the nation.

Go for the Press who are not sycophants & can’t be silenced by money and muscle power – instead of going for a conducted tour, well rehearsed, well practiced, choreographed slogan chanting and with people of press of the choice of the One man show & Two men army. Your addresses right from London were conducted and choreographed where you abused Doctors and had your own conducted questions by your own paid anchor, well known till recently,” Sinha tweeted on Tuesday.

 

The actor-turned-politician has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Still associated with the saffron party, Sinha has raised objections to a number of BJP decisions such as Rafale deal and the impact of demonetisation.

The actor who is popularly known as the ‘Bihari Babu’ had even praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the past saying the maturity that Rahul has gained in a short span of time and should be an example for chairmen of other parties.

