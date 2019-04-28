Sharad Pawar says opposition will elect a leader after polls, form stable government

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dropped ample hints that the opposition parties are ready to come together post-declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results to keep the BJP away from power. In an interview to The Indian Express, Pawar said that the opposition leaders maintain good relation and they will sit together to elect a leader after May 23. Citing 2004 results, he said that there will be a similar situation, adding that the opposition leaders had come together after the elections and the UPA was formed under Congress' leadership. Speaking about his role in the grand alliance, Pawar said that his role will be to bring everyone together. "We will maintain excellent relations with each other and, after the elections, we will sit together, because we will definitely get good numbers and provide the alternative. For instance, in 2004, we never contested together. But after the election, we met together, discussed. I recollect Mrs Sonia Gandhi came to my place. Then Pranabda (Pranab Mukherjee), Dr Manmohan Singh\u2026 we sat in Sonia Gandhi\u2019s house and we, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and others, took a decision to form the UPA. Then we decided to select Manmohan Singh as our leader and\u2026 we gave a stable government," he told the daily. "There will be a similar position this time. After the election, the numbers may not be for one party, but we will sit together, elect a leader, and form a stable government," the NCP leader added. When asked does he aspires to become the Prime Minister, Pawar replied that this question does not arise because his party is contesting just 25 seats and a political party contesting 25 seats out of 543 cannot expect to form the government. "Therefore, my effort will be to bring them together, see that some formation like UPA stakes claim. Then, we will discuss with everybody, resolve the issue of leadership and ultimately form the government," he said. Pawar who is shouldering NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, also said that the rural population in the state is unhappy with the alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. He said that farmers, trading community and youth have rejected Modi's leadership. "The younger generation\u2026 is unhappy because he could not resolve the issue of unemployment," he said. The NCP chief noted that in 2014, Modi\u2019s image was that of a successful Chief Minister and people thought Gujarat is a model for development and he will replicate the same at the national level. "There were a lot of expectations and that\u2019s why he got a good response. The situation has now been reversed," he said. World's largest democratic exercise is currently underway in India. So far, 303 parliamentary constituencies have witnessed peaceful elections in three different phases. polling in the fourth phase will take place on April 29. The remaining three phases will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.