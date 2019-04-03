Sharad Pawar reveals why he won’t resort to personal attacks against PM Modi

Won’t make personal attacks against PM Modi, says Sharad Pawar

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar will not resort to making personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the latter speaking about the conduct of his family publicly. Speaking to PTI, Pawar referred to the Prime Minister’s attacks against him and his family at the Wardha rally but said he will not resort to similar tactics.

The reason, according to Pawar, is more personal than political. “Modi is launching personal attacks wherever he goes. But I will not do so as I am influenced by my mother. Personal criticism does not fit in our culture,” Pawar said on Tuesday.

The NCP leader also advised PM Modi not to bother about his family feuds, adding that he presented a wrong picture of his family before the public.

“It was expected of the Prime Minister that he would make new announcements at the Wardha rally. But instead, he presented the picture of the NCP before people. He talked about wrong differences with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar’s is a tadafdaar (dynamic) leadership and he is loyal to the party,” the former Union minister said.

Pawar also said that PM Modi’s attack on opposition leaders was just an attempt to divert attention from the failures of his government. He said that 15,998 farmers committed suicide in the state in last four years but they are not being given fair price for their produce.

“This government came to power promising jobs but, far from creating employment, jobs have been lost due to demonetisation and GST,” he said.

Pawar also heaped praise on Nehru-Gandhi family to say their four generations had sacrificed their lives in the service of the country. He said that Indira Gandhi worked for removing poverty, Rajiv Gandhi worked for bringing modernisation and technology to the country.

“Many people thought Sonia Gandhi would leave the country after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, but she stayed back due to her commitment towards it,” he said.

“Now the fifth generation from the family is serving the nation. The Gandhi family has never compromised on its principles. The country’s PM, however, continues to attack only one family,” Pawar claimed.

On Monday, PM Modi launched the BJP-Shiv-Sena’s Lok Sabha election campaign from Wardha. In his speech, Modi attacked Pawar to say the NCP chief had withdrawn from the Lok Sabha polls as he had realised the situation was not favourable. He added that Pawar was also losing his grip on the NCP and was weakened by family feuds led by his nephew.

Modi said this while referring to Pawar’s decision to opt out of electoral race. The decision was believed to be a fallout of infighting within his family and party.