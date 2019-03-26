Setback to TTV Dhinakaran, SC rejects claim to ‘pressure cooker’ symbol

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 1:23 PM

Post J Jayalathilaa’s death in December 2016, the AIADMK had split with the group led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam joining hands against Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala.

TTV, Dhinakaran, SC, pressure cooker symbol, party symbols, dinakaran, pressure cooker, AIADMK, jayalalitha

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to acknowledge the claim of the TTV Dhinakaran-led outfit over ‘pressure cooker’ as common election symbol.

The apex court, however, directed the Election Commission (EC) to consider granting common free election symbol to the candidates of the Dhinakaran-led outfit for the upcoming general and assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also made clear that its order asking the EC to consider granting common election symbol would not amount to granting recognition to his outfit as a political group and the candidates of the group would be treated as Independents for all practical purposes.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said that it was the duty and the rights of the Election Commission only to consider granting registration to Dhinakaran’s outfit as a political party and it will be done in due course by the poll panel.

