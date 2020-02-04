‘Seasonal Bhakt’: BJP mocks CM Arvind Kejriwal after he recites Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi poll event

Arvind Kejriwal calls himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman, BJP says Delhi CM is a seasonal bhakt.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. Speaking at News18 India’s Agenda Delhi event, when he was asked whether he is a Hanuman bhakt (devotee), the CM said he definitely is one and even went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Kejriwal said that he has been a devotee of Lord Hanuman since his childhood and regularly visits the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

When asked if he knows and can sing the Hanuman Chalisa, Kejriwal said he knows the verses but “is not a good singer”. He then went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the crowd. Lashing out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that he did not need a certificate of Hinduism from the saffron party.

Watch Video: Kejriwal recites Hanuman Chalisa



The BJP reacted sharply to Kejriwal’s remark calling himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman. BJP leader Ruby Yadav mocked Kejriwal, calling him a ‘seasonal Hanuman bhakt’. She said first he insulted Lord Hanuman and now he has become a devotee as she referred to Kejriwal’s February 2016 tweet wherein he had shared a cartoon depicting Lord Hanuman telling PM Narendra Modi that public attention has been diverted towards JNU from other issues.

“Arvind Kejriwal, Seasonal Hanuman Bhakt, after insulting our god suddenly become bhakt for votes (sic),” she tweeted along with a video featuring the 2016 tweet.

The campaign for February 8 Assembly election in Delhi has reached its crescendo with stalwarts from the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching a no-holds-barred attack on rivals. The BJP has been attacking the AAP on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government in five years. The AAP, on the other hand, has been alleging that BJP was trying to disturb peace in the national capital get election cancelled.