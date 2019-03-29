SC refuses to allow banquet hall under Raja Garden flyover in west Delhi to operate beyond March 31

The Supreme Court Friday refused to allow a banquet hall, situated below Raja Garden flyover in west Delhi, to operate beyond March 31. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said it was not inclined to extend the deadline granted to the banquet which was termed a “traffic hazard” by it. “We had allowed you to operate till March 31 due to your request that this is a wedding season and many marriage functions are already booked. But we are not extending time now as we not inclined to entertain your prayer,” the bench said.

The top court also refused to order inspection of the banquet hall. During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the banquet hall, sought extension of time saying that it should be allowed to function till the time the Delhi government comes out with a policy in this regard. The top court had earlier ordered closure of the banquet hall observing that the apex court-mandated monitoring committee on sealing of unauthorised constructions in the national capital has also said that it was operating in violation of the provisions of Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and building bye-laws.

The Master Plan is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the metropolis to ensure overall development. The monitoring committee, in its report filed in the top court, has said that Delhi government’s cabinet had in 2011 decided to enhance the aesthetics of area below Raja Garden flyover.

The report said that Public Works Department (PWD), along with Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), had entered into an agreement with a private firm for running the banquet hall under the flyover in violation of the decision taken by the cabinet. The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commission; Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006, by the apex court.