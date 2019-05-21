Sasaram election result: Battle of survival for Meira Kumar as BJP projects Chhedi Paswan as ‘son of soil’

Sasaram Lok Sabha election result 2019: Located in the southern part of Bihar, the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat was created in 1952 and serves as the headquarter of Rohtas district. The parliamentary constituency covers parts of the Rohtas and Kaimur districts, which shares the state's border with Uttar Pradesh. It is a reserved seat for SC and comprises six assembly segments - Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur (all three in Kaimur), Chenari, Sasaram and Kargahar (all three in Rohtas). The seat has been the Congress' stronghold since its creation. Babu Jagjivan Ram represented the seat in the Lok Sabha eight times between 1952 and 1986 - five times on a Congress ticket, twice on a Janata Party ticket (1977) and once on a Congress (Jagjivan) ticket. He remained a member of Parliament till his death in 1986. Jagjivan Ram who belonged to the Chamar caste also served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during the late 70s. In 1989 and 1991 elections, Chhedi Paswan of Janata Dal won from here. The seat went to BJP's kitty in 1996. BJP's Muni Lall won from here thrice - 1996, 1998 and 1999. However, he lost power to Congress' Meira Kumar, daughter of Jagjivan Ram, in 2004. Kumar was against elected from here in 2009 and went on to become the country's first woman Lok Sabha Speaker. However, in 2014, Kumar lost the seat to Chhedi Paswan who contested on a BJP ticket by a thin margin of nearly 64,000 votes. In 2014, the voter turnout was 52.72%. This time again, the contest is directly between BJP's Chhedi Paswan and Congress' Meira Kumar. According to Election Commission data, Sasaram parliamentary seat has nearly 16 lakh voters which include 8.5 lakh male and 7.5 lakh female. The constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.22%. This time, polling in Sasaram was held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19 and the turnout was 57.74%. While BJP's campaign projected Chhedi Paswan as the 'son of the soil' and deemed Meira Kumar as an outsider, the Congress' campaign was designed in a manner to persuade the 'angry' backward voters who opted for Paswan over Kumar in 2014. Located on the bank of river Son, the region gained political, economic and administrative importance in the mid 15th century when Sher Shah Suri defeated Babur's successor Humayun and established the Sur Empire. Today, the region's economy is mainly driven by agriculture and rice polishing industry. The entire area has fertile land and is known for producing the world's finest rice. The region produces a record quantity of paddy crop every year, giving it the sobriquet of 'rice-bowl of Bihar'.