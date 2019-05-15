Saran Election Result: Litmus test for Chandrika Rai amid strife within RJD and Lalu family

Saran Lok Sabha Result 2019: Previously held by former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Saran has become one of the most prestigious battles for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. Saran came into existence as part of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. Before this, it was Chhapra Lok Sabha constituency. After Saran Lok Sabha constituency was created, the first high profile contest was between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage\u00a0 Lalu Prasad defeated Rudy by over 50,000 votes. He got 2,74,209 votes with 47.21 per cent vote share while the BJP leader polled 2,22,394 votes with 38.29 vote share. However, the tables turned in the next election held in 2014 when Lalu fielded his wife Rabri Devi against Rajiv Pratap Rudy. The BJP leader defeated Rabri by over 40,000 votes. Rudy got 3,55,120 votes with 41.12 vote share whereas Rabri had to settle with just 3,14,172 with 36.38 per cent vote share. This year, the contest is again between the BJP and RJD. The saffron party has renominated Rudy to take on Chandrika Rai who also happens to be the relative of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya is married to Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav. However, all is not well between both the families as Tej Pratap has filed for divorce with Aishwarya. Tej Pratap was also opposed to the party handing a ticket to Chandrika from Saran and wanted to field a candidate of his choice from this constituency. However, Tejashvi Yadav, who has become the face of the party in the absence of Lalu, went ahead with his decision hoping that Tej Pratap would relent. However, the former minister revolted against his own party candidate and campaigned against Chandrika in Saran. Earlier this month, Tej Pratap appealed to the people of Saran not to vote for his father-in-law. He called him a 'fake' who changes his colours. Tej Pratap said that Saran has been his family constituency and it should not elect someone who is not from his family. His relentless attack on Chandrika and clear division in the family is likely to favour the BJP in Saran. The BJP is contesting in alliance with the JD(U) while the RJD is part of the grand alliance. In Bihar, the RJD is contesting on 19 seats, Congress on 9, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP on 5, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-3 and Mukesh Shahni's VIP on 3. Saran parliamentary constituency has six assembly segments: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha, Amnour, Parsa, and Sonpur. Presently, RJD holds four of these seats whereas the BJP has Amnour and Chapra. Lalu Prasad Yadav had won from Chapra parliamentary seat three times \u2014 1977, 1989 and 2004. Rudy too won this seat twice, 1996 and 1999. Polling in Saran was held on fifth phase on May 6 and the results will be declared on May 23.