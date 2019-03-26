Sapna Choudhary factor: Why Congress, BJP are wooing this popular Haryanvi singer, dancer

Both the Congress and the BJP are trying to get Sapna Choudhary to campaign for them in Delhi Lok Sabha polls. (Photo/Facebook)

Sapna Choudhary joining politics: On March 24, 2019, actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted a photo of Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary with party general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi. “Sapna Choudhary ji ka Congress mein swagat (Congress welcomes Sapna Choudhary),” Babbar said in his tweet. Soon, Sapna’s hugely popular music video ‘Tere Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal’ was all over the TV news showcasing her journey from a Haryana village dance stage to politics.

Hours later, Sapna stunned everyone by saying that she has not joined the Congress and that her photo with Priyanka Gandhi was old. Embarrassed by her denial, the Congress made another attempt to prove that Sapna has indeed joined the party.

UP Congress secretary Narendra Rathi showed the media the party membership form signed by Sapna and her sister.

As the confusion galore, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya too jumped into it claiming that Sapna Choudhary’s signatures in the Congress membership form were forged.

“Shocking! Singer Sapna Chaudhary’s claim that Congress forged her membership document and released dated picture are true,” Amit Malviya tweeted along with the party membership forms which had Sapna’s photo on the them.

Sapna Choudhary meets Manoj Tiwary

Adding a fresh twist to the controversy, a new photo surfaced online on Monday, March 25 showing Sapna Choudhary with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Manoj Tiwari met Sapna at his residence in New Delhi. The BJP leader described it as a ‘courtesy meeting’ but refused to divulge much details and whether the singer-dancer will be joining the saffron brigade.

However, the meeting between the two has fanned speculations that Sapna Choudhary might be joining the BJP soon.

Sapna Choudhary met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at his residence on Sunday.

Why Congress, BJP want Sapna Choudhary in their camp?

Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following in Haryana and Delhi, particularly in outer parts of the national capital. Both BJP, and Congress are aware that Sapna would be a great crowd puller if she campaigns for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By roping in Sapna, both the parties want to cash in on the sizeable Jat population in Delhi South and West constituencies. Voting on Delhi’s all seven Lok Sabha seats is scheduled to be held in May 12.

Congress or BJP – which party Sapna Choudhary will pick to woo voters for? Answer awaited.