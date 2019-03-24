Sapna Chaudhary on picture with Priyanka Gandhi: No, I have not joined Congress, the photo is old

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 5:07 PM

Sapna's denial comes a day after it was reported that she had joined the Congress and could contest the upcoming elections from Mathura where the BJP has fielded Hema Malini.

Sapna Chaudhary, Sapna Chaudhary congress, Sapna Chaudhary lok sabha elections, Sapna Chaudhary ls polls, Sapna Chaudhary news, lok sabha newsOn Saturday, it was reported that Chaudhary was formally inducted into Congress at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s residence. (IE)

Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary clarified that she will not campaign for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sapna denied reports of her joining the grand old party. Her denial comes a day after it was reported that she had joined the Congress and could contest the upcoming elections from Mathura where the BJP has fielded Hema Malini.

However, Sapna while speaking to reporters on Sunday said: “I have not joined the Congress party. I am not going to campaign for any political party.” When asked about her photograph with Priyanka Gandhi, the singer said that it was old.

Hours after the denial, UP Congress Secretary Narendra Rathi claimed that the Congress has the membership form which she had filled. “Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms,” Rathi said.

On Saturday, it was reported that Chaudhary was formally inducted into Congress at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s residence and she later met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the in-charge of UP-East.

The Congress wants to revive its fortune in the most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians. In 2014, the BJP had swept the state by winning 71 seats with over 40 per cent vote share. The grand old party under Rahul Gandhi had won only two seats — Amethi and Raebareli.

This time, the Congress wanted to be a part of the alliance between SP and BSP. However, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav both refused to accommodate Rahul Gandhi. The party is contesting on all 80 seats in UP.

