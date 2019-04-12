Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP dividing society over caste and religion

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 5:53 PM

Terming the BJP election manifesto a "Dhoka Patra (document of lie)", Yadav said, "The Indian economy has become weak due to demonetisation and other faulty economic policies of the BJP government."

Samajwadi Party, supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, BJP, caste issue, religion issue, newsAkhilesh Yadav/facebook

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Friday alleged that the BJP was dividing the society on the basis of caste and religion while the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) was committed to remove hatred. Yadav targeted the saffron party, saying that the BJP showed false dreams to the people and promised them “acche din (good days)” but in reality, did nothing for them.

“They (BJP) confused the people with their promises and forgot the ‘acche din’ promise after coming to power,” he said. “The BJP is playing politics by dividing the society on basis of caste and religion. Our ‘Mahagathbandhan’ wants to remove the hatred and bring a change to save the Constitution,” the former chief minister said in a statement here. He said a “mahaparivartan (change)” will come only through “social justice” and the SP-BSP-RLD combine was committed to it.

Terming the BJP election manifesto a “Dhoka Patra (document of lie)”, Yadav said, “The Indian economy has become weak due to demonetisation and other faulty economic policies of the BJP government.” He urged people to take away the “chauki (base)” of “Chowkidars” and ensure that the next government is one that cares for all sections of the society and believes in harmony.

The SP president said if voted to power at the Centre, the alliance would give special allowance to “chowkidars”.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP dividing society over caste and religion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition