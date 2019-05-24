Samajwadi Party sacks all spokespersons, asks TV channels not to invite after Lok Sabha election humiliation

By:
Published: May 24, 2019 8:29:50 PM

In a press release, party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said that Samajwadi Party has cancelled the appointment of all spokespersons with immediate effect.

The moves come after the SP- BSP Mahatbandhan ( Grand Alliance) in Uttar Pradesh suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha election 2019 (PTI photo)The moves come after the SP- BSP Mahatbandhan ( Grand Alliance) in Uttar Pradesh suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha election 2019 (PTI photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday dismissed the panel of spokespersons of the party. The party further asked TV channels not to invite any of the party leaders who were acting as spokespersons for any debate or talk show. In a press release, party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said that Samajwadi Party has cancelled the appointment of all spokespersons with immediate effect. Some of the most visible media panellists of Samajwadi Party were Juhie Singh and Ghanshyam Tiwari.

The moves come after the SP- BSP Mahatbandhan ( Grand Alliance) in Uttar Pradesh suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha election 2019, results of which were announced on Thursday, May 23. The Samajwadi Party had contested on 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats but got just five seats while its ally – the Bahujan Samaj Party – fielded candidates on 38 seats and won 10. Congress could win one seat. Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is also a part of the Grand Alliance failed to win any seat.

In another disappointment for the Yadav family, Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and two cousins Dharmendra and Akshay lost the Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, the BJP and Apna Dal (Soneylal) captured 62 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively. Lok Sabha election results showed that the SP, BSP combine got a vote share of 37.22 per cent (SP- 17.96 per cent, BSP- 19.26 per cent) in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP’s vote share was 49.56 per cent and Congress has 6.31 per cent of people’s support.
Ahead of the 2019 general election, the SP- BSP alliance was formed with an aim to stop the BJP from returning to power at the Centre. The alliance decided to leave two seats – Amethi and Raebareli – for the Congress.

