Samajwadi Party manifesto takes cue from Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY, promises Rs 3,000 per month to women under Socialist Pension Scheme

The Samajwadi Party on Friday released its official election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and appealed for a greater change through social justice. The party’s vision document, titled ‘Vote for Greater Change’, pledges gender justice and women empowerment as part of its poll promises.

Releasing his party’s vision document in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also announced a dole of Rs 3,000 per month to women from needy families under the Socialist Pension Scheme. Notably, the promise of Rs 3,000 comes on the back of a similar pledge made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his party’s manifesto.

NYAY scheme promises Rs 6,000 per month to 5 crore poor families if the Congress comes back to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul has termed the scheme as a surgical strike on poverty and the Congress is banking on this scheme to return to power.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also stressed upon key points of the manifesto that included two percent of additional tax on people owning property worth more than Rs 2.5 crore and allocating six percent of the GDP on education, among others.

Akhilesh Yadav added said that the party wanted an Ahir regiment to be set up in the Army. In its manifesto, the Samjwadi Party laid focus on national security instead of the so-called nationalism. It also talked about green energy and fighting against caste discrimation.

Adding that the state of Uttar Pradesh has given several prime ministers, Yadav said, “I would be very happy if this time even a PM would become a PM. The BJP, which is raising the question (nationalism), should reveal who released the terrorist (Masood Azhar).”

Akhilesh Yadav also used the opportunity to attack the BJP, saying that the ruling BJP is making rich people richer and poor people poorer with their policies such as the GST.

The SP manifesto has also demanded to make caste census data public for social justice and blamed the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicides.

The SP chief said that farmers will be happy only when their loans are completely waived-off.

The manifesto comes just days after the Congress party released its own, calling it ‘India’s New Tryst with Destiny’. However, it is the party’s NYAY scheme that has created a buzz with the ruling BJP terming it a “bluff in every sense.”

On Friday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated that money for the proposed NYAY scheme would come from the crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with Pune students, also termed demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, and also blamed the exercise for rendering many jobless.

Two days ago, SP’s alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati slammed Congress manifesto calling it a ‘deception’.

In February, SP’s Akhilesh and Mayawati declared a seat-sharing formula with SP contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 out of the crucial 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The two traditional seats of the Congress – Amethi and Rae Bareli — were left untouched. Two seats were earlier given to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) however now SP has given one more seat to Ajit Singh’s party.