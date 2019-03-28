Samajwadi Party fields expelled BSP leader Pooja Pal from Unnao Lok Sabha seat

Akhilesh Yadav fields Pooja Pal from Unnao.

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha Candidates List: In a sign of widening rift between SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the Congress Party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday named Pooja Pal from Unnao Lok Sabha seat in central Uttar Pradesh.

Pooja Pal will take on BJP’s firebrand Hindutva leader and the party candidate Sakshi Maharaj who is MP from Unnao. In a three corner contest, she will also take on Congress candidate Annu Tandon who won the election on party ticket in 2009. Samajwadi Party’s decision to field a woman candidate from Unnao will make it tough for another woman candidate Annu Tandon, who won the seat in 2009 on Congress ticket.

Pooja Pal is widow of murdered BSP MLA Raju Pal who was gunned down in Allahabad in 2005. She had defeated strongman Atique Ahmad in 2012 assembly elections.

Party has fielded Shyam Sundar Singh Yadav from Jhansi Lok Sabha seat. The seat was held by senior party leader Chandrapal Yadav, a close confidant of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Chandrapal Yadav was brought to the Rajya Sabha after his defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Uma Bharati who later became union minister in Modi cabinet.

Samajwadi Party has also fielded Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Bareilly Lok Sabha seat. He will take on union minister Santosh Gangwar who has won 7 elections from Bareily Lok Sabbha constituency.

While Nasir Quereshi has been named from Moradabad, Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha will contest on the party ticket from Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

Samajwadi Party has declared these five names on the day a local party called Sarv Samaj Party merged with the SP in the presence of its state president Naresh Uttam Patel.