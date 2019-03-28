Evenings in Rampur will turn colourful now: Samajwadi Party leader’s sexist remark against Jaya Prada

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 4:46 PM

Firoz Khan, who is the Sambhal district chief of Samajwadi Party and is considered a close aide of senior party leader Azam Khan, joined the list of leaders making sexist remark against women politicians.

jaya prada, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, firoz khan, lok sabha election newsJaya Prada is contesting against Samajwadi Party leader and former rival Azam Khan from Rampur seat. (File Photo)

SP leader’s sexist remark against Jaya Prada: Samajwadi Party’s leader Firoz Khan’s derogatory remark against actor-turned politician Jaya Prada, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, has invited a notice from National Commission for Women.

Firoz Khan, who is the Sambhal district chief of Samajwadi Party and is considered a close aide of senior party leader Azam Khan, joined the list of leaders making sexist remark against women politicians saying Jaya Prada will enthral people of Rampur with her ‘thumkas’ and ‘ghungroos’.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega (Evenings of Rampur will now turn colourful in this election season),” Firoz Khan said.

The Samajwadi Party leader went on to add that he was worried that people of his constituency may also get distracted and go to Rampur for some entertainment.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Campaign discourse hits new low in UP as leaders resort to name calling

“But I know people of Rampur are sensible and they will vote for the right candidate,” Firoz Khan said.

WATCH VIDEO:


Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday and was fielded as the party’s candidate from Rampur constituency to take on her bitter rival and SP nominee Azam Khan.

Former Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Prada, a two-time MP, joined the BJP on Tuesday and was fielded as the party’s candidate from Rampur constituency to take on her bitter rival and SP nominee Azam Khan.

Of all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Rampur has the highest concentration of Muslims, and the BJP has often banked on division of their votes and consolidation of Hindus in its favour to win what is seen as a difficult seat for the saffron party.

(With inputs from agencies)

