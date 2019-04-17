Samajwadi Party fields Shatrughan’s wife Poonam Sinha from Lucknow

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 7:56 PM

Poonam Sinha will take on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is BJP’s candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has not fielded a candidate from Lucknow so far.

Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha (right) joins Samajwadi Party in presence of Dimple Yadav. (ANI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party Wednesday fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha as its Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, the constituency where the BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The candidature was announced by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a day after Poonam Sinha joined his party.

She joined the SP the day Rajnath Singh filed his nomination papers, hoping to retain the seat he won in 2014.

Shatrughan Sinha recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress.

He will take on Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Bihar’s Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

