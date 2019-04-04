Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh ridicules BJP, asks if manifesto of ‘achhe din’ will come after Lok Sabha polls

By: | Updated: April 4, 2019 3:18 PM

The SP chief also said that countdown of the BJP has started.

Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, bjp, narendra modi, Lok Sabha polls 2019, ache din, lok sabha poll 2019Akhilesh is using hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims. (IE)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday poked fun at the BJP by asking if it will release its manifesto of “achhe din” after the elections. “Vikas puch raha hai…Pradhanji ka acche din wala ghoshna patra kya chunav baad ayega? Is baar toh BJP wale ek-dusre se bhi nahi keh pa rahe ‘acche din aane wale hain’ toh janata se kya kahenge? (‘Vikas’ is asking if the prime minister’s manifesto of ‘achhe din’ will come after the polls? This time even the BJP supporters are not able to say among themselves that ‘acche din’ is coming, so how will they say this to people?)”

Akhilesh said in a tweet. The SP chief also said that countdown of the BJP has started. Akhilesh is using hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims.

