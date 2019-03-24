Samajwadi Party announces list of star campaigners; Akhilesh Yadav to contest from father Mulayam Singh’s Azamgarh

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 11:13 AM

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency while Azam Khan will fight from Rampur parliamentary constituency. Earlier, the party had released the names of 17 candidates.

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday released a new list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency while Azam Khan will fight from Rampur parliamentary constituency. Earlier, the party had released the names of 17 candidates.

Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri while Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav will contest from Badaun and Firozabad Lok Sabha seats respectively. In 2014, the Azamgarh seat was retained to Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has so far announced the names of candidates in Kairana, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Hathras (SC), Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Kheri, Hardoi (SC), Etawah, Kannauj, Banda, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

The party has also released a list of star campaigners which included Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajendra Chowdhury, Ram Govind Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan, Javed Ali Khan, Vishambar Prasad Nishad, Surendra Nagar, Tej Pratap Yadav, Naresh Patel, Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani, Manoj Paras, Mehboob Ali, Sahid Manjoor, Kamal Akhtar, Dayaram Prajapati, Sarfaraj Khan, Sanjay Garg, Kiran Pal Kashyap, Pervez Ali, Jitendra Yadav and others. However, the name of Mulayam Singh Yadav is nowhere on the list.

The party has forged an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The party is contesting on 37 parliamentary seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 10 to May 12, 2019. The result will be declared on May 23, 2019.

