Sadhvi Pragya Thakur joins BJP, may be fielded against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its office in Bhopal where she also met senior leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, and Prabhat Jha. The move has sparked speculation that she may get a BJP ticket from Bhopal to contest against Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

“I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also,” she told ANI after meeting top party leaders.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which is slated to go to the polls on May 12 has traditionally been a BJP stronghold for the past three decades. The last time that the Congress won from the MP capital was in 1984. In an interview to Naidunia Jagran, Sadhvi Pragya said that Digvijay Singh was not a challenge for her or for the BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Alok Sanjar polled 7.14 lakh votes wehereas Congress candidate P.C. Sharma only bagged 3.43 lakh votes.

Who is Sadhvi Pragya?

Pragya Singh Thakur, better known as Sadhvi Pragya, is a religious and political leader. She grabbed headlines when was arrested in connection with the September 2008 Malegaon blast case. However, she was acquitted of the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in December 2017.

In her October 2018 interview on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, she told journalist Rajat Sharma that she suffered brutal torture in an illegal police custody for 23 days during questioning. She also said that they denied her access to a lawyer and family members. She claimed that the aim of the interrogation was to compel her to confess to false charges against her in Malegaon case.

“This was certainly a conspiracy hatched by the Congress-led UPA government, which resulted into my nine-year ordeal. The conspiracy was meant to endorse the bogey of saffron terrorism, a term coined by P Chidambaram who was then former home minister. I am innocent.”

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur survived the torture but was reportedly paralyzed below the waist.