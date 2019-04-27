Sadhvi Pragya Thakur a nationalist, not a terrorist: Baba Ramdev

Published: April 27, 2019 2:53:35 PM

Ramdev also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Modi has only one agenda and that is to make India a superpower.

Ramdev comes out in support of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, calls her a nationalist

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday came out in support of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who is contesting the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Bhopal. Ramdev described Sadhvi Pragya as a nationalist who was arrested on the basis of mere suspicion. Ramdev also said that she was tortured inside the jail for nine years as like a terrorist.

“It was the height of atrocity. You arrest a person just on the basis of mere suspicion and make her undergo physical and mental torture for nine years,” he told reporters in Patna Sahib where he accompanied BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad for filing nomination. Patna Sahib is one of the 40 constituencies in Bihar. Polling in Patna Sahib will be held in the last phase on May 19.

“The stress that she had to endure weakened her physically and she got afflicted with cancer. She is not a terrorist but a nationalist lady,” Ramdev added.

When Ramdev was asked about Sadhvi Pragya’s remark that former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 attack because of her ‘curse’, he replied: “We should show some empathy for the woman and try to understand her ordeal and the bitterness it must have given rise to.”

The opposition parties have been attacking the BJP for fielding Sadhvi Pragya, 49, from Bhopal. She is an accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast that killed six people and injured 100 people. She was granted bail recently on health grounds.

When reporters asked Ramdev whether he will go to Bhopal to campaign for Sadhvi Pragya, he said, “What I have said is enough to provide you with headlines. Please be content with that.”

Ramdev also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Modi has only one agenda and that is to make India a superpower.

“He (Modi) works 16-20 hours per day towards that objective. And he has single-mindedness as he has no family or any other distractions,” Ramdev said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly defended the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the Congress was trying to defame her which had also insulted Hinduism and its sages.

