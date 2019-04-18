Sadhvi Pragya on Bhopal battle: Uma Bharti forced Digvijaya Singh into 10-year exile, now comes retirement

Sadhvi Pragya today reminded the Congress leader that he is up against a Sadhvi again and may have to take retirement this time. (Sadhvi/Twitter)

A day after taking the political plunge, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday reminded senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of his humiliating defeat at the hand of another Sadhvi Uma Bharti in 2003. It was after this defeat that the former MP chief minister went into a self-imposed exile and decided not to contest elections for another 10 years.

Connecting the dots, Sadhvi Pragya today reminded the Congress leader that he is up against a Sadhvi again and may have to take retirement this time. Sadhvi challenging Singh from Bhopal will be one of the most keenly watched battles as the rivalry (not so explicit) between the twos transcends beyond politics. This could be one of the reasons the BJP decided to field her against the Congress leader.

रुक गई है दिग्गी राजा की सांस, कहीं इस बार लेना न पड़े सन्यास। pic.twitter.com/Sefjs3dkbE — Pragya Singh Thakur – Sadhvi (@HinduSannyasin) April 18, 2019

Sadhvi Pragya is a key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which six people died and hundreds were injured. After Malegaon, explosions happened in Samjhauta Express and at Mecca mosque in Hyderabad. The probe agencies zeroed in on some of the people affiliated to certain right-wing organisations.

It was during this period that ‘Hindu Terror’ and ‘Saffron Terror’ terms were coined by the Congress leaders. Digvijaya Singh was among leaders who were at the forefront of using this term to target people charged in the Malegaon and Samjhauta Express. With the NIA court dropping all MCOCA charges against the accused in the blasts, the issue has found significant space in the campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

Sadhvi is also using this to project Digvijaya as an anti-Hindu who did the biggest disservice to Hinduism by peddling the ‘Hindu Terror’ theory all this while.

Hours after the announcement of her candidature from Bhopal, Sadhvi said that her fight was about giving justice to saffron and saints. Referring to Digvijay, she said: “He has sown the seeds of defamation of our Sanatana Dharma and the saffron. He termed the saffron and Hindutva as terrorism…I will ensure that the saffron gets its due respect.”

After it was announced that Sadhvi would take on Digvijaya from Bhopal, the former MP CM in a video message welcomed the BJP leader saying he would pray to river Narmada for her.

Responding to this, Sadhvi said: “I thank you for this…but it doesn’t mean I’ll spare you…the people of Bhopal will script a new history and my victory here will be historic. In 2017, Sadhvi got bail after spending eight years in jail.