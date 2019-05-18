Sadhvi Pragya joined by more party leaders on Godse

Updated: May 18, 2019 12:22:43 AM

Karnataka, MP leaders praise Gandhi assassin, issued showcause notices.

BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur

As three more party leaders joined BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in praising the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi and added to the party’s discomfiture, the BJP leadership cracked the whip Friday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Thakur’s remarks on Nathuram Godse saying “it’s a different matter that she has apologised, I will not be able to forgive her from my heart”.

BJP president Amit Shah told reporters that the party has initiated disciplinary action against Thakur, Union minister of state Anantkumar Hegde and Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for their remarks. He said the party’s disciplinary committee will be submitting a report in ten days for further action in the matter.

Separately, the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit suspended its media cell head Anil Saumitra from the primary membership of the party for calling Mahatma Gandhi the “father of nation but of Pakistan”. In a Facebook post in Hindi, Saumitra wrote: “He was the father of nation, but of Pakistan. India had crores of sons like him, some able, some not so able.”

Responding to a query from The Indian Express on whether the BJP regretted its decision to field Thakur in the polls given her remarks on Godse and on ATS chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Shah said: “Not at all… This (Thakur’s candidature) is a satyagraha against a fake case of saffron terror. This is a satyagraha against how the Congress compromised the nation’s security for the sake of its votebank politics.”

“Some people were caught in the Samjhauta Express case, the CBI said these people are associated with the LeT. American agencies also supported this that these people are associated with the LeT. A fake case of saffron terror was made in which all have been acquitted. The courts have said that saffron terror is imaginary,” he said.

“So, who is responsible for the people released, granted `5 lakh compensation, and security compromised for votebank politics? The Congress party is responsible. I demand that the Congress president apologise for defaming Hindu culture and compromising national security,” he said.

