Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav to take on Narendra Modi in Varanasi in LS polls

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 5:06 PM

Apart from Yadav, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has also announced that he will contest against the Prime Minister from Varanasi. In 2014, PM Modi had won by over 3 lakh votes against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Two years ago in 2017, Yadav had uploaded a video on social media complaining about the quality of food that was being served to the jawans. However, he was later dismissed on the charge of indiscipline.

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from service in for releasing a video on quality of food served to soldiers, has decided to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an independent candidate from Varanasi.

Announcing his candidature on Saturday, Yadav said that he was sacked for raising the issue of corruption. “My first objective will be to eliminate corruption in the forces,” he said.

A day later, the BSF jawan while speaking to news agency ANI said that this will be a fight between real and fake chowkidaar. He said that the prime minister had promised that his government would give the status of martyrs to soldiers of paramilitary forces.

“I will ask the prime minister, you had made promises, what all did you do till date? Tell us. It’s an equal fight, on one side you have ‘asli chowkidaar’ and on the other, you have ‘nakli chowkidaar,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

