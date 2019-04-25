Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest against PM Modi, files nomination from Varanasi

Sacked Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav has filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Yadav is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Before filing his nomination, Yadav's supporters took out a rally asking for donations. Yadav, a resident of Haryana, has claimed on several occasions that he was approached by different parties to join them. However, he is contesting independently in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After announcing his fight against PM Narendra Modi, the former serviceman said that he will raise the issue of corruption in the security forces. The former BSF constable was dismissed from service after he posted a video on social media in 2017 about unedible food being served to soldiers along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BSF had dismissed Yadav's allegation. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination at 11:30 am from the holy city on April 26, 2019 (Friday) to contest the 2019 general elections. Before filing nomination papers, PM Modi will address a rally of BJP workers at 9.30 am and will visit the Kal Bhairav temple at 11 am in the holy city. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are expected to accompany the Prime Minister when he files nomination. The leaders from AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be in attendance. The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from the temple town. The Samajwadi Party has declared Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress' Ajay Rai had finished third in the fight after PM Modi and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.