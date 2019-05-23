title-bar

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s convincing victory in Lok Sabha elections

Published: May 23, 2019 3:49:39 PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Result: The Russian leader expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Sabha elections 2019 (PTI Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the convincing victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

“I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The Russian leader expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office. With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

