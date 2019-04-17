Run up to Lok Sabha election: Chidambaram slams Income Tax dept for ‘autocratic and partial’ action in Tamil Nadu

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 12:09 PM

During the raids, cash to the tune of Rs 1.48 crore allegedly stashed to bribe voters was seized.

Authorities conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash, during which police had to open fire in the air to disperse supporters of the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK, who objected to the action.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday accused the income tax department of taking “autocratic and partial” action in Tamil Nadu in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. A day after income tax sleuths along with poll flying squad carried out raids at the residence of DMK leader Kanimozhi at Tuticorin, Chidambarm in a series of tweets said, “the news,” is that nothing was found during searches in her residence.

“How is it that tip off on opposition leaders alone is received (by officials),” he wondered in his tweet in Tamil. He also said, “The marker of the 2019 Parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu is the income Tax department’s autocratic and partial steps.” Election officials had Tuesday held searches at the residence of DMK leader Kanimozhi in Tuticorin in south Tamil Nadu from where she is contesting.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls tomorrow.

