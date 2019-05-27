Rumblings in Congress: Congress veteran seeks resignation of all CWC and AICC members

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Monday asked all incumbent members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) along with state in-charges to step down. The move comes after CWC has passed a resolution, calling for introspection and complete overhaul and thorough re-structuring of the party at all levels. In order to set the CWC proposal in action, Reddy asked the party to start from the top. Reddy, son of former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, has also welcomed the CWC resolution which rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer of resignation. The former MLA also praised Gandhi family and called it a binding force of the grand old party in the country. READ ALSO |\u00a0CBI vs Rajeev Kumar: Stage set for fresh showdown between Modi and Mamata Reddy suggested that Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to be empowered and be given a free hand to revamp the party. Reddy further claimed that Congress will bounce back in spite of the defeats. At the CWC meeting held on Saturday after the humiliating rout in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the party's president post. The meeting was called to introspect and to find the reasons behind the downfall. However, the CWC had turned down Gandhi's proposal to quit. Several leaders like former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former Defence Minister AK Antony, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram asked Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party chief. READ ALSO |\u00a0Two BJP workers killed in last 48 hours as political violence engulfs West Bengal after elections Facing its second successive rout in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could barely manage to increase its tally by 8 seats - from 44 in 2014 to 52 this time. The BJP, on the other hand, emerged victorious on 303 parliamentary seats, becoming the single largest party to form the government for a second consecutive term. The biggest setback for the Congress came from Uttar Pradesh where Rahul Gandhi lost the poll battle from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's Smriti Irani. The grand old party couldn't win a single seat in 18 states of the country. The call for an overhaul in the party ranks comes amid a spate of resignations landing up at Rahul's table since the elections were declared. At least nine office bearers, including six state unit party chiefs have resigned taking responsibility for the losses the Congress suffered.