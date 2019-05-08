Ruchir Sharma with his take on the Lok Sabha elections at Express Adda

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 6:03:42 AM

A global investor and author, his latest book, ‘Democracy on the Road’, captures India in its myriad forms and democracy at work.

Every time there is a major election in India, Ruchir Sharma hits the road to talk to the voters, the people who make it the dance of democracy. He has been doing that for a quarter century now. And Decision 2019 has been no different. With the Lok Sabha elections entering the final laps and the results a fortnight away, Sharma will be the guest at the Express Adda in New Delhi on Wednesday. A global investor and author, his latest book, ‘Democracy on the Road’, captures India in its myriad forms and democracy at work. His travels have also allowed him enviable access to some of the most senior leaders in politics and business in the country.

In his book, Sharma writes that anti-incumbency is good because it does not allow any leader in power to become too comfortable. And though he has been on the lookout for a great reformer, he writes that there are no grand reformers, that hope actually lies in smaller changes in the states, more than at the Centre.

Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Sharma is also the author of Breakout Nations: In Pursuit of the Next Economic Miracles (2012) and The Rise and Fall of Nations: Ten Rules of Change in the Post-Crisis World (2016). He writes regularly for The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs among other publications. He was one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers in 2012 and Bloomberg Market’s 50 Most Influential Thinkers in 2015.

At the Express Adda, Sharma will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, Nation Opinion Editor of The Indian Express. The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Past guests at the event include the Dalai Lama, economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, filmmaker Karan Johar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, writer Amitav Ghosh, and oncologist and author Siddhartha Mukherjee.

