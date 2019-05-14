RSS was busy ‘flattering’ Britishers when Punjab was fighting for country’s independence: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that while the whole of Punjab was busy fighting Britishers for independence, the Hindu outfit was busy in flattery of the colonial rulers. Addressing a rally in Punjab's Bhatinda today, she said, "When entire Punjab was fighting for country's independence, RSS people were doing 'chamchagiri' (flattery) of Britishers, they never fought in the independence movement." She also mocked PM Narendra Modi for suggesting that during the Balakot air strike, the IAF planes were able to evade Pakistani radars during cloud cover , pointing out that the truth about the PM is now on the radar of the people. The Congress leader also accused the PM of indulging only in propaganda and making huge promises, while projecting that there was no development in last 70 years. Accusing the PM of not keeping his promises of creating two crore jobs, she pointed out that nearly 12,000 farmers committed suicide in last five years. Gandhi, while referring to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, observed that the polls are to save the democracy as well as the country. Apart from attacking the BJP, she also slammed the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in the state over the desecration of scriptures in 2015, pointing out that this happened for \u201cpolitical gain\u201d. Also read:\u00a0WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi greets Modi supporters with handshakes, says \u2018aap apni jagah, main meri\u2019 Earlier in the day, Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu stirred controversy while alleging that state CM Amarinder Singh and another party leader Asha Kumar ensured she was denied ticket from Amritsar for ongoing polls.\u201cCaptain Sahib and Asha Kumari think Madam Sidhu does not deserve an MP ticket. I was denied the ticket from Amritsar on the ground that I could not win in the aftermath of the Dussehra train tragedy in Amritsar last year,\u201d she was quoted as saying by PTI. As many as 59 constituencies that include 10 from the state will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on May 19, in seven states and one Union Territory. Lok Sabha election results will be announced on May 23.