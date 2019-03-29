Lok Sabha Sabha Election 2019: Kirti Azad on sticky wicket as RJD annonces Bihar candidate list; Patna Sahib certain for Shatrughan Sinha

Tejashwi Yadav announced the list of RJD candidates in Patna. (File Photo/PTI)

RJD list of candidates: After days of suspense over seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday announced list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Announcing the list in Patna, RJD leader and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav said that the Patna Sahib seat has been allotted to the Congress which means that rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha is certain to get a ticket from the constituency he currently represents in Lok Sabha. The actor-turned-politician is likely to officially join the Congress next week. Sinha has been miffed after the BJP decided to field Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

However, another BJP rebel Kirti Azad’s hopes of contesting from Darbhanga, his howetown, has been dashed as the RJD has fielded veteran Abdul Bari Siddiqui from the seat.

Former Janata Dal-United president Sharad Yadav will be contesting Lok Sabha polls as RJD candidate from Madhepura.

Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats. RJD to contest on 19 seats, Congress on 9 seats, RLSP on 5 seats, HAM(S) on 3 seats, VIP on 3 seats and CPI(ML) on 1 seat. pic.twitter.com/leJ9DhHUGS — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti will be contesting from Pataliputra, while elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’ father-in-law Chandrika Rai has been fielded from Saran.

Heena Shahab, wife of jailed RJD strongman and Lalu’s key aide Mohammad Shahabuddin, has been given ticket from Siwan. Jagadanand Singh, Surendra Yadav will be contesting from Buxar and Jehanabad respectively.

As per the seat sharing agreement in Bihar Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, the RJD will be contesting contest on 19 seats and Congress on 9 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state. Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has been given 5 seats, while former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (S) 3 seats. Other constituents of the alliance – VIP will contest on 3 seats, and CPI(M) has been given one seat – Ara – from RJD’s quota.