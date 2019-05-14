Relief for Priyanka Sharma: SC grants bail to BJP leader arrested for posting Mamata Banerjee’s morphed picture

Updated: May 14, 2019 1:00:59 PM

Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested in Howrah on May 10 for sharing a morphed photograph of Mamata Banerjee on Facebook.

BJP leader Priyanka Sharma granted bail. She was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee on Facebook.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit leader Priyanka Sharma who was arrested on May 10 for posting a morphed picture of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Facebook.

The court passed an order for the immediate release of Sharma subject to condition that she would tender a written apology immediately upon her release. Later, the court called back Sharma’s lawyer NK Kaul and modified its order as it waived off condition of apology.

Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested in Howrah on May 10 for sharing a morphed photograph of Mamata Banerjee on Facebook. She was taken into custody after a complaint was filed against her at Dasnagar police station by TMC worker.

On Monday, Sharma had moved the Supreme Court against her arrest. He plea was listed before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna.

Sharma had shared Banerjee’s photoshopped on a picture of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra from MET Gala event in New York City.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s family welcome the Supreme Court’s decision grant bail. “I can’t express how happy I am. I am awaiting my daughter’s return,” Raj Kumari, Sharma’s mother said.

