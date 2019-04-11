Release of biopics on NTR and KCR deferred by Election Commission

NTR biopic and KCR

In a recent development, the Election Commission ordered the producers of Lakshmi’s NTR as well as Udyama Simham, the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, respectively, not to release the films till further orders. According to a report by The Indian Express, the order said that any biopic material in the nature of biography or hagiography which is sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, or which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb level-playing field during elections must not be displayed on electronic media. This also includes cinematography during the operations of Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission in its order, while directing the producers of Lakshmi’s NTR said that the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which purported to depict the incumbent state Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner which is allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party. In a separate order addressing the producers of Udyama Simham, the Election Commission stated that in view of the facts and material available on record, the film being a biopic on K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, and a political leader of a party which has fielded candidates in the present Lok Sabha elections cannot be displayed in the view of the Commission’s order.

The orders by the Election Commission were released after few complaints arose regarding these two biopics. Earlier, the Election Commission also stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the fair and level playing field timing the elections should not be released. The Commission directed the producers not to exhibit the biopic PM Narendra Modi till its further orders.