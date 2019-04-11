Release of biopics on NTR and KCR deferred by Election Commission

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 6:23 PM

Earlier, the Election Commission also stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic

NTR MOVIES KCRNTR biopic and KCR

In a recent development, the Election Commission ordered the producers of Lakshmi’s NTR as well as Udyama Simham, the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, respectively, not to release the films till further orders. According to a report by The Indian Express, the order said that any biopic material in the nature of biography or hagiography which is sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, or which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb level-playing field during elections must not be displayed on electronic media. This also includes cinematography during the operations of Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission in its order, while directing the producers of Lakshmi’s NTR said that the biopic of the late N T Rama Rao, which purported to depict the incumbent state Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in a manner which is allegedly diminishing the electoral prospects of his party. In a separate order addressing the producers of Udyama Simham, the Election Commission stated that in view of the facts and material available on record, the film being a biopic on K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, and a political leader of a party which has fielded candidates in the present Lok Sabha elections cannot be displayed in the view of the Commission’s order.

The orders by the Election Commission were released after few complaints arose regarding these two biopics. Earlier, the Election Commission also stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the fair and level playing field timing the elections should not be released. The Commission directed the producers not to exhibit the biopic PM Narendra Modi till its further orders.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Release of biopics on NTR and KCR deferred by Election Commission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition