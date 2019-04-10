Recognise your ‘true brothers’, Yogi Adityanath tells Muslim women (PTI Photo)

Claiming the BJP has brought back dignity and respect to Muslim women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged them to recognise their “true brothers” as he referred to the Centre’s step to ban triple talaq. “We have freed our Muslim sisters from hundreds of years of abuse and captivity, which they were subjected to. The wicked practice of triple talaq was being used as a weapon to exploit them in many ways.

“By abolishing the process, we have brought back their dignity and respect… I want my Muslim sisters to recognize their true brothers. Women power must be respected. India got its freedom in 1947, but now we have to fight a battle for the dignity of the women,” he said said at an election meeting here.

Attacking the opposition parties, Adityanath said, “You must have seen the rally in Kerala when Rahul Gandhi went to file the nomination. There were no flags of India or the Congress party. The only flags present there, were of the Muslim League. The Congress is suffering from ‘green virus’.” He also targeted the Congress manifesto on issues of AFSPA and sedition law saying, “The Congress has promised to revoke the special powers given to Army. It also promised to dilute the punishment awarded to those who shout anti-national slogans.” The Congress has in its manifesto promised to review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), that gives immunity to security personnel in ‘disturbed areas’.

“It won’t be surprising if Rahul Gandhi announces allowance for stone pelters in Kashmir next. Their intentions are quite clear and their ‘hand’ (apparently referring to election symbol of Congress) is stained with the blood of the nation,” Adityanath said. The chief minister also hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. “The moment the SP came to power, they initiated the process of withdrawing cases against anti-nationals and terrorists. While during the BSP’s reign, 39 sugar mills were shut down leaving the farmers helpless.

“However, when the BJP came to power in the state, we paid Rs 62,000 crore arrears to sugarcane farmers. We have made sure that the farmers get paid in the same season. If someone delays the payment of farmers, we will not hesitate to put him in the jail,” he said. In a jibe at previous governments over power supply situation in the state, he said, “Dacoits prefer darkness for their evil deeds. How could the previous governments ensure uninterrupted power supply as they were supporting such crimes.

Since the time we have come to power, we have ensured continuous power supply even in villages.” The BJP leader appealed to voters to support the BJP “to make India an economic and military super-power under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.