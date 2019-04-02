Read our manifesto, make this election about real issues, Priyanka Gandhi appeals young voters

Vadra’s remarks came after the Congress released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the ‘Nyay’ scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the people on Tuesday to make the Lok Sabha election about real issues. Vadra’s remarks came after the Congress released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the ‘Nyay’ scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath calls Congress manifesto an expression of 55 years of its misrule



“I urge everyone, especially young people and 1st time voters- Please read our manifesto. Make this election about real issues,” Vadra tweeted.