Rampur Election Result: Can Jaya Prada defeat heavyweight Azam Khan to wrest back seat she won twice?

Rampur Lok Sabha Election Result: The contest for Rampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most keenly watched in this year's general elections. One of the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, the prime battle in Rampur is between veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jaya Prada, who was previously with the SP. The Congress has fielded Sanjay Kapoor who has won Assembly election from Bilaspur seat twice. BJP's Dr. Nepal Singh had won the seat in 2014 defeating Samajwadi Party's Naseer Ahmed Khan by over 23,000 thousand votes. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Rampur has over 50 per cent Muslim population which is considered to be the one of the main factors which could influence the community's voteshare in the crucial state where the BJP had won a stunning 71 seats. While actor-turned politician Jaya Prada has won Rampur seat twice in 2004 and 2009, Azam Khan has represented the area for a record nine times in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Notably, it was Azam Khan who had campaigned for Jaya Prada and helped her win the seat in 2004. However, things aren't so cordial between them anymore. The campaigning witnessed Azam Khan making sexist remark against Jaya Prada which even saw him being banned by the Election Commission for 72 hours. "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Azam Khan had said addressing a rally. Despite the Election Commission's action, Azam Khan remained defiant and said he didn't name anyone and that he would not contest the polls if anyone proves that he maligned anyone. Voting in Rampur, which is the 194th most populous district of the country, was held in the third of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 23. Counting of votes will be done May 23.