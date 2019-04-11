Rajnath Singh’s poser on PM-KISAN Yojana at poll rally draws ‘epic’ response | Watch Video

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh gets elicit response when enquired about PM-KISAN Yojana in Purnea

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh’s attempt to highlight the achievements of his government turned out to be quite the embarrassment for the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader recently. The incident occurred when Rajnath was addressing the crowd during an election rally in Purnea district of Bihar. The BJP is in power in the state in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

Singh who was addressing an election rally in Purnia first counted the achievements of the Modi government and welfare schemes launched by it in the last five years. First, he mentioned the Aayushman Bharat scheme. Then he went on to claim over eight crore people have benefited from the government’s Mudra scheme, receiving overwhelming response from the public.

But things went south when Rajnath mentioned the two-month-old PM-KISAN scheme of the BJP-led Central government and asked whether they have received Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts. Rajnath faced embarrassment when he asked beneficiaries of PM-KISAN Yojana from the crowd to raise their hands. An awkward silence prevailed, prompting Rajnath to repeat the question, this time with a little more clarity. “All those who received Rs 2,000 as part of PM-KISAN, raise your hands,” he asked the crowd.

Failing to elicit a response again, Rajnath now questioned the confused crowd: “Anybody who has received it should raise his hand,” he said to the same response from the crowd.

Rajnath Singh then turned towards the BJP and JD(U) leaders present on the stage and sought an answer. Several Ministers from Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet and MLAs were present on the dais but none could come up with a response. “Looks like nobody has received it,” Rajnath then concluded.

The triumph of truth begins.

The time for jumlas are over.

Exhibit A – pic.twitter.com/KZxE6Kp5Yl — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2019



Seeking to control the damage, Rajnath then assured that all farmers will get the money, adding that the government was considering to including the farmers who have more than 2 hectares of land so that they can Rs 6,000 annually in their bank accounts from the government.

The Congress party also tweeted the video of Rajnath’s speech to train guns on the Modi government.

“The triumph of truth begins. The time for jumlas are over,” the Congress tweeted along with the video of Rajnath Singh’s speech.

The Modi government in its budget had announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN) under which farmers having less than two hectares of land would get annual cash support of Rs 6,000 from the government. The first installment of Rs 2,000 was supposed to be credited into the bank accounts of farmers before the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls.