Rajnath Singh’s outreach to Muslims: BJP doesn’t discriminate against anyone on basis of religion

By: | Updated: April 8, 2019 9:46 PM

"We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of (one being a) Hindu or Muslim. For us, all Indian citizens are equal," he said, addressing an election rally here.

Rajnath Singh, bjp, lok sabha polls 2019, Lok Sabha polls, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Muslim community, uttar prdesh, bjp manifesto, uttar pradeshSingh made the remark days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11 when several Muslim dominated constituencies in the western Uttar Pradesh besides those in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal go to polls.

In an apparent attempt to reach out to Muslims in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said the BJP does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion. Singh made the remark days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11 when several Muslim dominated constituencies in the western Uttar Pradesh besides those in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal go to polls.

“We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of (one being a) Hindu or Muslim. For us, all Indian citizens are equal,” he said, addressing an election rally here. The home minister also said the NDA government’s policy has been for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Collective Efforts and Inclusive Growth)’ and it wants to take along people of all religion in the development process.

Singh also said Kashmiris living anywhere in the country will be given full protection by the government as well as the BJP. He said advisories have been sent to all state governments to provide security to Kashmiri students and youths living in different parts of the country. “Kashmiris are also the children of mother India,” he said. Singh also said BJP workers have been told to provide all kinds of help to any Kashmiri who needs help.

