Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, other senior BJP leaders to join Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ event in Delhi

Several BJP bigwigs, including party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign via video-conferencing in Delhi on Sunday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also likely to attend the programme with party workers, said Delhi BJP leaders.

Over 4,000 people, including party workers, will listen to the prime minister’s address at Talkatora Stadium, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “Narendra Modi has revolutionised the masses who have rose in his support after Rahul Gandhi crossing the limits of decency heaped allegations on him without any evidence,” Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP has arranged for gatherings of party workers and locals in seven Lok Sabha constituency to join in Modi’s event.

Party president Amit Shah will join one such gathering at Lawrence Road in Chandni Chowk constituency. Rajnath Singh will join the event at Ganesh Chowk in East Delhi, while Sushma Swaraj will be present at Uttam Nagar along with party workers and locals. The event will be beamed across the country at 500 places where gatherings of BJP workers, professionals, chowkidars (watchmen), traders, farmers among others will listen to Modi and interact with him through video-conferencing.

Tiwari said Modi has received support from people which is evident by around 17 crore impressions and 30 lakh tweets related to ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ hashtag.