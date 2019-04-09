Rajinikanth reveals soft corner for BJP, but says will not support any party in Lok Sabha elections

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 4:15 PM

The actor said he has been talking about the interlinking of the rivers for a very long time. "It was former Prime Miniter Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream. The BJP should take it up to help people of the country," he said.

Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth bjp, Rajinikanth news, Rajinikanth manifesto, BJP manifesto, interlinking of rivers, river interlinking, Rajinikanth on modiRajinikanth lauded the BJP manifesto for its commitment to interlink the country’s rivers. (PTI)

Southern superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he won’t support any political party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but lauded the BJP manifesto for its commitment to interlink the country’s rivers. “I am not supporting any party for the elections…I am firm in my stand,” Rajini said while speaking to reporters in Chennai.

He said he will not support fellow superstar Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam. “I have already explained my stand on elections, there is no change in it,” he said. He clarified that he doesn’t have anything further to say on the topic and requested media not to sensationalize the issue and spoil his relationship with Haasan.

Rajinikanth had earlier said that he would launch a political party, but developed cold feet after launching the logo and website. It was speculated that his party would join hands with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The superstar has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP-AIADMK alliance is tied in a close contest with the DMK-Congress alliance. In 2014, the AIADMK swept the state by winning 37 of 39 seats with 44 per cent vote share.  The NDA secured 18 per cent vote share but could win just 2 seats (BJP-1 and PMK-1).

This time, the BJP is contesting on 5 seats whereas AIADMK will fight on 25 seats. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has also joined the grand alliance and will contestt on seven seats. On the other hand, the DMK is contesting on 20 seats, while leaving 20 seats for other allies.  The Congress will fight on 10 seats including Puducherry. The other alliance partners are CPI (2 seats), CPM (2), VCK (2), MDMK (1), IUML (1), KMDK (1) and IJK (1).

 

