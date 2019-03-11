Rajasthan Lok Sabha election 2019 date, schedule: Know polling date in your city here



Rajasthan Lok Sabha election 2019 dates, schedule: The Election Commission has declared the poll dates for the much anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2019. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made the announcement on Sunday in New Delhi. The 2019 general elections will be contested in seven phases with Rajasthan going to Lok Sabha polls in two phases.

Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will continue for about a month, starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.

As per the EC, the first phase is on April 11, second phase on April 11, third phase on April 23 and the fourth phase in the last leg of the month – on April 29. The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 6, sixth phase on May 12 and the final seventh phase will be on May 19.

Besides Rajasthan, Karnataka along with Manipur and Tripura will see two phases in polls. The people of Rajasthan will cast their vote on April 29 and May 6 during the the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

Total number of Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan: 25

Rajasthan will vote to elect 25 MPs to the 17th Lok Sabha in the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election date

Phase IV– The election will take place on April 29 for 13 seats.

Phase V-The polls will be conducted on May 6 for 12 seats.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election date constituency wise

Phase IV (Voting on April 29): Ajmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Banswara, Barmer, Jalore, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Phase V (Voting on May 6): Alwar, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Karauli-Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Rajasthan election issues

Recently, Congress won the state assembly elections in Rajasthan with senior party leader Ashok gehlot becoming the chief minister. As it can be seen, the key election issues in Rajasthan are agrarian crisis, unemployment and various welfare schemes.

Key players

It is a given that top contenders in the state are Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, it will be interesting to see if the wave that caused the BJP defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections will impact the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The key players in the state from Congress include newly elected CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders such as Harish Meena, Manvendra Singh, Namo Narayan Meena, Mahesh Joshi and Harish Choudhary, while from the BJP, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and PP Chaudhary are top contenders.

Trends since 1999

Currently, all 25 Lok Sabha MPs from Rajasthan are from the BJP. In 2014, BJP won all 25 seats as opposed to just four seats in 2009 Lok sabha elections while Congress had won 20 along with an independent candidate winning one seat. In 2004, the trend was opposite with BJP winning 21 seats in Rajasthan and Congress winning four. In 1999, BJP had won 16 whereas Congress had won nine.