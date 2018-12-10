Rajasthan elections 2018: Rajasthan BJP leader booked for burning vehicles, thrashing men on poll day

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 3:47 PM

Senior BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati and his supporters were booked for allegedly thrashing two men and setting their vehicles on fire on the election day here, police said Monday.

Senior BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati and his supporters were booked for allegedly thrashing two men and setting their vehicles on fire on the election day here, police said Monday. Bhati, a former minister in the state government, and his supporters allegedly thrashed Lakshman Singh and Ganpat Ram on December 7. The BJP workers also allegedly set their vehicles on fire, officials said.

Following the incident, two separate complaints were filed on December 8 based on which police registered cases. Alongside Bhati, the cases mention names of over a dozen BJP members. Those named include Vishwajit Singh, Jalam Singh, Rakesh Mathur, Raju Modi, Vishnu Joshi and Udaibhan.

Read Also| Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8am on Tuesday

“Acting on the complaint, FIR was registered against the accused and further investigation is on in the matter,” SHO of Bajju police station, Vikram Singh, said. Rajasthan voted for 199 seats of its 200-member Assembly on December 7 and results will be declared tomorrow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Rajasthan elections 2018: Rajasthan BJP leader booked for burning vehicles, thrashing men on poll day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition