  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Rajasthan election results: Congress emerges single-largest party with 99 seats, BJP settles for 73

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 9:55 AM

The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73, the State Election Commission Office said Wednesday.

The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73, the State Election Commission Office said Wednesday. The Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats, CPI(M) 2 and Independents 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission’s website. The Congress is one short of a simple majority, 100 seats, to form the government in the state. Voting was held in 199 of the 200 seats in the state on December 7. Election to Alwar’s Ramgarh constituency was countermanded to the death of the BSP candidate.

The votes were counted on Tuesday. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress 21. The focus in Rajasthan is now on who would be the Congress choice for chief minister between two-time CM Ashok Gehlot and the party’s state unit president Sachin Pilot. The newly elected Congress legislators will meet Wednesday to discuss this.The All India Congress Committee has sent K C Venugopal as observer. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje submitted her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh on Tuesday.

