  Rajasthan election result 2019 LIVE: In battle royale, opposition BJP looks to smash decade-old trend; counting to begin at 8 am

Updated:May 23, 2019 6:40:00 am

Rajasthan result LIVE: Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the BJP had scored 100%, winning all the 25 seats. This time again, several exit polls have predicted that the BJP may get 23-24 seats.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE: Having lost the battle for the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party will now look to retain its dominance on 25 parliamentary seats in the state. While polling for 13 seats in the state was held on April 29, the remaining 12 seats in the state went to polls on May 6. Voter turnout of 68.17% was recorded on April 29 and 63% on May 6. The state has over 4.88 lakh registered voters. Chief Electoral officer Anand Kumar said the counting process will begin at all the 25 centres at with a triple-layered security arrangement in place to thwart any kind of disruption.

Almost all exit polls have given a majority of the seat share to the BJP which lost power to the Congress in the Assembly elections held last December. In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats. This time, the saffron party is confident of shattering the decade-old trend of the ruling party having an edge over the opposition in the general elections. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP may win 22-25 seats.

 

In 2009, the Congress had won 20 seats, a year after forming the government in the state, while the BJP managed only 4 seats. In 2004, the ruling BJP had won 21 seats while 4 seats went the Congress' way. In 1999, there was an exception when the BJP won 19 seats despite being in the opposition. The Congress had won just 9 seats.
