Rajasthan election 2018: EVM fiasco forces Election Commission to order repolling in Karanpur

The Election Commission has ordered repolling at a booth in Karanpur Assembly constituency of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on Monday. The decision was taken after it came to notice that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were not cleared of mock poll when the actual polling began, election department sources said.

Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said repolling would take place at polling centre number 163 from 8am-5pm. Kumar said there was a decline in the cases of repolling in the state this time. In 2013, repolling was conducted at eight polling centres spread across six constituencies.

Voting in 199 out of 200 constituencies was held last Friday and the counting will take place on Tuesday. Ramgarh constituency in Alwar district will go to poll later due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.